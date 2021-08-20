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Kiev Ucraine - Fighting for Freedom
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64 views • August 20, 2021
You have awoken a sleeping giant.
They are coming for you.
They are going to take back their freedom from you whether or not you like it.
They are coming for you.
They are going to take back their freedom from you whether or not you like it.
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