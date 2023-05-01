https://gettr.com/post/p2forsf6c0f

Miles Guo's case is a purely 100% political witch hunt because the weaponization of the CCP of the U.S. justice system is running wild and no one is holding the CCP accountable. And that should terrify all of us here.

郭文贵先生的案子纯粹是政治迫害，因为中共对美国司法系统的武器化正在肆虐，没有人追究中共的责任。这应该让我们所有人都感到恐惧。

