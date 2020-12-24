Video shows entities with glowing eyes during party's blackout--they are not humans. 5G is not only a COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine remote kill weapon but parasites photon life force for fallen angels

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (December 2020).Goldfish Report’s Louisa and Dr. Scott Werner says that the COVID-19 vaccine’s microneedle patch microtubules that hook into the skin of the humans suck out the life force out of the humans using 5G, so that the fallen angels can parasite on humans to survive. Humans are still connected to God’s life force. 5G is apparently not only a remote assassination weapon, but it is also a parasitical instrument. It not only has an input function, but it also has an output function, too. It will be a human farm for the 1% surviving human Borg slaves. It also makes the humans infertile. They report that the vaccine’s femtotech nanobot replicators replicate other nanobots that change your body into a transhumanism Borg AI hive-mind cyborg, just like in their Illuminati propaganda movie “Star Trek.” The Ebola gene in the Coronavirus they created and the nanobots that cut up your body to make it bleed, both make blood clots, in order to suffocate the humans and make them cough up blood, which they deceptively call as COVID-19 symptoms. The high fever “frying of the human” comes from the 5G tower weapon and the COVID-19 AI vaccine-created femtobot virus working together as they communicate with each other. The nanobots cannot be active in a person who has a high pH alkaline body. Their Illuminati sugar, which was created to depopulate poison humans, makes the body acidic. It suppresses the immune system. I will add here the part of their video where they show the 33.3% of the earth’s population of non-human returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar people’s eyes glowing, when there is an accidental blackout at a wedding banquet where they are getting married to religious Christian humans. As Louisa says, huge numbers of people speaking up against vaccines are getting murdered by the CIA. End of transmission… ***See full article at:Tags:#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #intelligenceinformation #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #informpublic #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #bothcontrolledopposition #eugenics #depopuation #agenda #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #WhiteHousePizzaNight #pedophilecannibal #spiritcookingritual #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #warnhumanspecie #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspacefleet #Marsplanetcities #funny #lol #keptignorant #giveaway #taxembezzlement #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #returnednephilimalienavatars #photography #survivalbattle #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5GremoteassassinationWuhanCoronavirusCOVID19AInanobotvaccine