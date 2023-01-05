Operation Warped Seed

(Thumbnail) — Source 1:https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2012/11/what-dna-actually-looks-like/265713/

What DNA Actually Looks Like; The Atlantic; Published by Megan Garber; Technology; Illustration created by John Schwegel; Shutterstock; Date published: November 29, 2012; Date of website access: January 16, 2022.





Source 2:

https://www.politifact.com/article/2021/jun/14/donald-trumps-i-was-right-about-everything-fact-ch/

Donald Trump’s 'I was right about everything,' fact-checked; ©All Rights Reserved Poynter Institute 2020, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization; Then-President Donald Trump speaks during an "Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit" on the White House complex on Dec. 8, 2020, in Washington.; Image posted by (AP/Vucci); Date posted: December 8, 2020; Date of website access: January 16, 2022.





Source 3: https://illuminatisymbols.info/donald-trump-triple-six/

Published by Illuminati Symbols-A Complete Guide to Illuminati Symbols, Signs, and Meanings; Illuminati Symbols; DONALD TRUMP TRIPLE SIX; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: January 16, 2022.





Source 4:

https://www.express.co.uk/news/weird/734644/Donald-Trump-hand-signs-Illuminati

Do Donald Trump's hand signs show he is part of the Illuminati?; Express Newspapers. "Daily Express"; Published by Jon Austin; Date published: Monday, November 21, 2016; Date of website access: January 16, 2022.





Source 5:

https://media.defense.gov/2020/Aug/07/2002538666/-1/-1/0/200807-D-ZZ999-103.JPG

Warp Speed Logo; Operation Warp Speed; Published by the Official United States Air Force Website; Air Force Medical Service Art; Image created by the Department of Defense; Date posted: unknown; Date of website access: January 16, 2022.





Source 6: https://youtu.be/IEAGK7_OjJo

The 'mark of the beast' is about human seed, DNA & defiling God's temple (Part VIII); Published by Joalan Pinto; YouTube; Date published: July 15, 2021; Date of website access: January 16, 2022.





Source 7: https://youtu.be/SmpVuFPBAxs

I, Pet Goat II, revisited — details omitted — (Part II); Published by Joalan Pinto; YouTube; Date published: September 20, 2021; Date of website access: January 16, 2022.





Source 8:

https://translate.google.ca/?sl=en&tl=it&text=horned%20devil%20hands&op=translate

Google Translate; English to Italian translation; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: January 16, 2022.





Source 9: https://www.pinterest.ca/pin/206321226654379391/

Rude Hand Gestures Mano Cornuto: The sign of the horns or Devil's sign; Pinterest; Saved from 2.bp.blogspot.com; Saved by Antoinetter Abate; Date posted: unknown; Date of website access: January 16, 2022.





Source 10:

https://www.susannemeyerfitzsimmons.com/blog/as-above-so-below

Deep Living; Holistic Living; Image posted by Susanne Meyers Fitzsimmons; as above, so below; Website by Creative Vision; Date posted: August 29, 2018; Date of website access: January 16, 2022.





Source 11: https://www.biblehub.com/isaiah/29-16.htm

https://www.biblehub.com/revelation/13-18.htm

Sublink: https://www.biblehub.com/

Published by Bible Hub; Old testament scripture; (Isaiah 29:16); Date published: unknown; Date of website access: January 16, 2022.





Source 12:

https://www.trump.com/residential-real-estate-portfolio/trump-tower-new-york

TRUMP TOWER NEW YORK, NEW YORK; Published by The Trump Organization; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: January 16, 2022.





Source 13: https://www.pinterest.co.uk/pin/597219600569430954/

Freenom World; Freenom World is a fast and anonymous Public DNS resolver.; Pinterest; Freenom World is a fast and anonymous Public DNS resolver. Saved by Gladis Morales | Cool Room Decor✔; Saved from arthomestore.tk; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: January 16, 2022.





Source 14: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Equilateral_triangle

Equilateral triangle; Published by Wikipedia The Free Encyclopedia; Page last edited on June 23, 2021; Date of website access: January 16, 2022.





Source 15:

https://extranewsfeed.com/trump-signals-far-right-crazies-using-triangle-of-satan-hand-gesture-f80b0340d3dd

Trump Sends Message To Far-Right Crazies Using ‘Triangle of Satan’ Hand Gesture; President repeatedly places hands in “Downward Prayer Position” signaling ominous instructions to America’s bad boys; Simple, obvious, ominous. And Trump’s now using the sign constantly.; (Image Credit: https://www.nytimes.com); Medium; Published by Allan Ishac; Date published: October 28, 2020; Date of website access: January 16, 2022.