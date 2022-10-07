Weird Science - A Nano Operating System.

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The Covid-19 innoculation is an Injectable Nano Operating System that is programmable externally.
Listen to this guy explain in layman's terms exactly what it is.
What is DNA? What is mRNA?
See the effects of this poison masquerading as a vaccine, up close and personal.
It's weird science.
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Thanks for watching.
Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.
The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.
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