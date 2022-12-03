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【Ukraine Rescue】03/12/2022 NFSC & ROLF Volunteer Nicole is interviewed by Trinity Broadcasting Network at our Medyka rescue center, Poland. She explained to them that our NFSC is against the CCP and we love peace and rule of law, and we come here to provide humanitarian aid to all people.