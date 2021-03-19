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HEALTHY NURSE VICTIM OF COVID 19 BLACK MAGIC DNA ALTERING FAKE VACCINE mRNA SHOT PARALYZED NURSES FACE WITH BELLA PALSY__ 7
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112 views • March 19, 2021
Mitchell gave heartbreaking testimony following the vaccination, claiming within three days she noticed something happening to her face.
“I’m reaching out to everyone about the Covid-19 vaccination. I recently took the covid-19 vaccination. After the shot I felt fine, but within three days I went to the doctor because I had problems with my face.
“The whole left side of my face, actually. I have bells palsy now. And as you can see I can’t smile. I’m trying to smile,” Mitchell says breaking down into tears.
“I just want everyone to know that I think this vaccination is the worst thing ever, and I would not give this to anybody, even my worst enemy.”
Mitchell leaves a dire warning for the unvaccinated:
Only your patronage to our store is what keeps this beacon of truth lit in the controlled-narrative darkness.
“Please America, they do not care about us. Do not take this vaccination.”
“I’m reaching out to everyone about the Covid-19 vaccination. I recently took the covid-19 vaccination. After the shot I felt fine, but within three days I went to the doctor because I had problems with my face.
“The whole left side of my face, actually. I have bells palsy now. And as you can see I can’t smile. I’m trying to smile,” Mitchell says breaking down into tears.
“I just want everyone to know that I think this vaccination is the worst thing ever, and I would not give this to anybody, even my worst enemy.”
Mitchell leaves a dire warning for the unvaccinated:
Only your patronage to our store is what keeps this beacon of truth lit in the controlled-narrative darkness.
“Please America, they do not care about us. Do not take this vaccination.”
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