HEALTHY NURSE VICTIM OF COVID 19 BLACK MAGIC DNA ALTERING FAKE VACCINE mRNA SHOT PARALYZED NURSES FACE WITH BELLA PALSY__ 7

Mitchell gave heartbreaking testimony following the vaccination, claiming within three days she noticed something happening to her face.



“I’m reaching out to everyone about the Covid-19 vaccination. I recently took the covid-19 vaccination. After the shot I felt fine, but within three days I went to the doctor because I had problems with my face.



“The whole left side of my face, actually. I have bells palsy now. And as you can see I can’t smile. I’m trying to smile,” Mitchell says breaking down into tears.



“I just want everyone to know that I think this vaccination is the worst thing ever, and I would not give this to anybody, even my worst enemy.”



Mitchell leaves a dire warning for the unvaccinated:

Only your patronage to our store is what keeps this beacon of truth lit in the controlled-narrative darkness.



“Please America, they do not care about us. Do not take this vaccination.”