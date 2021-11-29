Covid "Nu" variant a COVER STORY for accelerating wave of vaccine deaths

Covid "Nu" variant a COVER STORY for accelerating wave of vaccine deathsThe fact that the Greek alphabet letter OMICRON is an anagram for MORONIC is merely a 'coincidence' and the people in charge are NOT just making fun of the morons who believe it's real. Right?? THEY MOCKING YOU, you braindead sheeple!Sars cov 2 "virus" HAS NEVER BEEN ISOLATED IN A HUMAN EVER. Culturing something in vero monkey kidney cells is NOT isolation! So if “virus” does NOT exists, there are NO variants as well.Synthetic virus, synthetic sequence, synthetic testing, synthetic vaccination, synthetic variants. Is anything about this so called "pandemic" not made up?And they can shove their fake computer generated genom up their ar..s.!Simple math, overall annual death rates are basically unchanged. Death rate with correcting from suicides and overdoses declined. On average 65,000,000 people die annually, 2 per second around the world in any given year. Obesity factor is number one killer. This is about control, prosecute every single person involved in this global crimes against humanity. We need to convene a world court with judges from at least 3 countries in a neutral country to start prosecuting these criminals.source: