© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covid "Nu" variant a COVER STORY for accelerating wave of vaccine deaths
Follow
1
Share
Report
151 views • November 29, 2021
Covid "Nu" variant a COVER STORY for accelerating wave of vaccine deaths
The fact that the Greek alphabet letter OMICRON is an anagram for MORONIC is merely a 'coincidence' and the people in charge are NOT just making fun of the morons who believe it's real. Right?? THEY MOCKING YOU, you braindead sheeple!
Sars cov 2 "virus" HAS NEVER BEEN ISOLATED IN A HUMAN EVER. Culturing something in vero monkey kidney cells is NOT isolation! So if “virus” does NOT exists, there are NO variants as well.
Synthetic virus, synthetic sequence, synthetic testing, synthetic vaccination, synthetic variants. Is anything about this so called "pandemic" not made up?
And they can shove their fake computer generated genom up their ar..s.!
Simple math, overall annual death rates are basically unchanged. Death rate with correcting from suicides and overdoses declined. On average 65,000,000 people die annually, 2 per second around the world in any given year. Obesity factor is number one killer. This is about control, prosecute every single person involved in this global crimes against humanity. We need to convene a world court with judges from at least 3 countries in a neutral country to start prosecuting these criminals.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2QxYMfA2msDe/
The fact that the Greek alphabet letter OMICRON is an anagram for MORONIC is merely a 'coincidence' and the people in charge are NOT just making fun of the morons who believe it's real. Right?? THEY MOCKING YOU, you braindead sheeple!
Sars cov 2 "virus" HAS NEVER BEEN ISOLATED IN A HUMAN EVER. Culturing something in vero monkey kidney cells is NOT isolation! So if “virus” does NOT exists, there are NO variants as well.
Synthetic virus, synthetic sequence, synthetic testing, synthetic vaccination, synthetic variants. Is anything about this so called "pandemic" not made up?
And they can shove their fake computer generated genom up their ar..s.!
Simple math, overall annual death rates are basically unchanged. Death rate with correcting from suicides and overdoses declined. On average 65,000,000 people die annually, 2 per second around the world in any given year. Obesity factor is number one killer. This is about control, prosecute every single person involved in this global crimes against humanity. We need to convene a world court with judges from at least 3 countries in a neutral country to start prosecuting these criminals.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2QxYMfA2msDe/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.