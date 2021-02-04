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SPACE FORCE CRITICAL TO MISSION: Deep State Overlooked It, Military Is The Only Way Forward! (X22 Report)
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1990 views • February 04, 2021
X22 Report
Ep. 2395b - Space Force Critical To Mission, [DS] Overlooked It, Military Is The Only Way Forward!
The [DS]/MSM overlooked the Space Force. They believe it is not important, it is not a threat. This is exactly what the patriots wanted. The SF is the command center for cyber warfare. The patriots have it all, they already have the evidence, they are now building public opinion. Trump will make his move when the time is right and it's almost time.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Ep. 2395b - Space Force Critical To Mission, [DS] Overlooked It, Military Is The Only Way Forward!
The [DS]/MSM overlooked the Space Force. They believe it is not important, it is not a threat. This is exactly what the patriots wanted. The SF is the command center for cyber warfare. The patriots have it all, they already have the evidence, they are now building public opinion. Trump will make his move when the time is right and it's almost time.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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