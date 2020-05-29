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Minneapolis Mayor Stoking Fires of Race War
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29 views • May 29, 2020
Calling for protestors and saying this is a reaction to 400 years of slavery, the Beto-like, self-loathing white liberal Mayor is pushing Race War — and it’s gone beyond his city. But others, like George Floyd’s fiancee, are trying to calm things down by talking about George’s Christian beliefs and pointing out that looting is not a protest.
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