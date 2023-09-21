Create New Account
Tactical Civics™ Introduction
Tactical Civics™
Tactical Civics™, with over 870 county chapters, is Christ-honoring, lawful, full-spectrum, and multi-generational; finally a real SOLUTION! Check it out and you'll agree it's the ONLY real solution in America today. Go to https://TacticalCivics.com and add your county to the coast-to-coast solution!

