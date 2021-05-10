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Prince Friso alive, aka Eddie Mcguire TV presenter
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52 views • May 10, 2021
Prince Friso of the Netherlands is also known as Eddie Mcguire, TV AFL football presenter. From media photos released, same hands and same ears. Faked his death as Prince Friso and is the stated biological brother of both King Willem-Alexander, aka John Bjelke-Petersen and the current Australian PM, "Scott Morrison" aka Prince Constantijn. Stated husband of Princess Mabel who is aka Australian politician, Pauline Hanson. Former colleague of "Australia's richest man, Kerry Packer" who is aka AFL footballer and actor Mark 'Jacko" Jackson.
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