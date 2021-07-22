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3 REASONS TO THANK GOD FOR 2 JIHADIS!
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20 views • July 22, 2021
Ok, the jury is in and the evidence is clear and the conclusion, indisputable -
Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib are Muslim cultural jihadis desiring the destruction of the Judeo-Christian foundation of America and the Jewish foundation of Israel.
In this short primer, Tom Trento provides 3 reasons why we need to thank God for these 2 jihadis. Though at first counterintuitive, the fact is that the recent activities of these ladies exposed their real shariah-compliant mission.
Therefore, they need to be exposed as cultural jihadis and their diabolical plans defeated at the ballot box and in the public square. Thankfully, the "honesty" of these elected representatives simplify this task, at least to those who are honest and clear thinking.
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Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib are Muslim cultural jihadis desiring the destruction of the Judeo-Christian foundation of America and the Jewish foundation of Israel.
In this short primer, Tom Trento provides 3 reasons why we need to thank God for these 2 jihadis. Though at first counterintuitive, the fact is that the recent activities of these ladies exposed their real shariah-compliant mission.
Therefore, they need to be exposed as cultural jihadis and their diabolical plans defeated at the ballot box and in the public square. Thankfully, the "honesty" of these elected representatives simplify this task, at least to those who are honest and clear thinking.
Please support The United West in our mission to Save America, Israel, and the West!
https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Please HELP us continue our work:
Donations: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us:
Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Social Media:
Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@theunitedwest
Clouthub: https://clthb.co/y4PWp6hi2cfCSWJY7
Gab: https://gab.com/_theunitedwest
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/theunitedwest
Magabook: https://www.magabook.com/theunitedwest
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/tomtrento
Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheUnitedWest/
Telegram: https://t.me/theunitedwest
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
Video Work:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwtheunitedwestorg/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theunitedwest
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theunitedwest
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/theunitedwest
Contact: [email protected]
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