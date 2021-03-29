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Honolulu World Wide Rally Exposed
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10 views • March 29, 2021
An interview with Gary Cordery of the Aloha Freedom Coalition as he discusses what happened at the World Wide Freedom Rally at Kapiolani Park on March 20, 2021.
It was a peaceful rally with the blowing of the shofar, hula, mainland speakers and comedy from Da Braddahs.
The HPD started gathering at the peaceful rally shortly after it began, but when the rally was almost over, about three hours later, they moved through the people in a military-like formation and arrested two peaceful protesters. People at the rally estimated about 52 police officers were present at the peaceful Saturday rally.
For more information about the Aloha Freedom Coalition, visit:
https://alohafreedomcoalition.org
Mayor Blangiardi’s office
808-768-4141
Chief of Police Susan Ballard's office
808-723-3848
#WeWillALLbeThere #Honolulu #Freedom
It was a peaceful rally with the blowing of the shofar, hula, mainland speakers and comedy from Da Braddahs.
The HPD started gathering at the peaceful rally shortly after it began, but when the rally was almost over, about three hours later, they moved through the people in a military-like formation and arrested two peaceful protesters. People at the rally estimated about 52 police officers were present at the peaceful Saturday rally.
For more information about the Aloha Freedom Coalition, visit:
https://alohafreedomcoalition.org
Mayor Blangiardi’s office
808-768-4141
Chief of Police Susan Ballard's office
808-723-3848
#WeWillALLbeThere #Honolulu #Freedom
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