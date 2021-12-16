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FULL SHOW: Breaking! Adam Schiff Caught Doctoring Evidence Again During Congressional Investigation
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90 views • December 16, 2021
Joe Biden continues to embarrass himself and America, after he fumbles and stumbles through a press conference with more nonsense, he then gets chanted down upon arriving in Kentucky with ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ chants. More diabolical details are emerging from the political witch hunt referred to as the January 6 commission and Adam Schiff has been caught fabricating evidence again. More vaccine side effects as a top international soccer star announces an early retirement because of jab side effects. Guests include Gerald Celente on economic news and Clay Clarke and Dr. Jim Meehan on the Reawaken America Tour.
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