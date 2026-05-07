Roller Coasters: The Life Kind (lyric/music video)

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Roller Coasters: The Life Kind (the lyric/music video)
[in conjunction with RC:TLK book, out now]
eBook: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GX2ZWCQ9
aBook: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GZT9WMRG
[Amazon AI - XRay feature coming to the RC:TLK book soon]
see too: https://tinyurl.com/LossBookIntro
[LOSS, was the working title which became RC:TLK upon release]