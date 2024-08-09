Israeli journalist advocated rape, as an official policy by the state for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An Israeli journalist advocated rape, Thursday, as an official policy by the state for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails.
-"The only thing that is a problem for me here is that it is not a regulated policy of the state to abuse the (Palestinian) detainees," far-right journalist, Yehuda Schlesinger, said on a television program on Channel 12 when asked if raping prisoners is acceptable.