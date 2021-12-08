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5. The Story of Job
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4 views • December 08, 2021
Go to www.crossroadoftruth.org for PDF Copies of the class notes and other resources.
Satan’s Power vs God’s Power; THE BATTLE PLAN; Job in Context of Spiritual Warfare; 4
Great Questions of Job; One
Main Principle in Job; Who is Job?; God & Satan Discuss Job; Satan is an Accuser; Court Scene in Heaven; Job Loses Everything; Satan’s Power So Far; Job’s Response; Satan Attacks Job’s Health; Lessons of Job; Job’s Friends Summary; Job’s Friends Mistakes; 4 Truths About God Revealed; God Speaks; Job’s Repentance and Restoration
For a copy of the notes used in this video and for the full teaching, please visit: http://crossroadoftruth.org
#crossroadoftruth #SpiritualWarfare #BibleStudies #JesusAndTheCross
Satan’s Power vs God’s Power; THE BATTLE PLAN; Job in Context of Spiritual Warfare; 4
Great Questions of Job; One
Main Principle in Job; Who is Job?; God & Satan Discuss Job; Satan is an Accuser; Court Scene in Heaven; Job Loses Everything; Satan’s Power So Far; Job’s Response; Satan Attacks Job’s Health; Lessons of Job; Job’s Friends Summary; Job’s Friends Mistakes; 4 Truths About God Revealed; God Speaks; Job’s Repentance and Restoration
For a copy of the notes used in this video and for the full teaching, please visit: http://crossroadoftruth.org
#crossroadoftruth #SpiritualWarfare #BibleStudies #JesusAndTheCross
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