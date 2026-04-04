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Diabetes Caused by Glyphosate & Other Factors
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
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Original title: Don't Want to Have Sweet Pee? 7 Things You Can Do to Reduce Your Risk of Getting Type 2 Diabetes. Video going over 7 things you can do to reduce your risk of getting Type 2 Diabetes.

1. Decide to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner so you can control your schedule and do & get all of the things mentioned by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

OR

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, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975

2. Live a very circadian rhythm-aligned daily schedule. Learn all about circadian biology (aka: chronobiology) at any of

https://tinyurl.com/WhenMoreImportantThanWhat

https://tinyurl.com/ChronoMedicine

https://tinyurl.com/CircadianBiologyForDummies

https://tinyurl.com/CircadianBiology101

https://tinyurl.com/CircadianRhythms101

https://tinyurl.com/Chronobiology101

https://tinyurl.com/ChronobiologyForDummies

3. Get consistently great sleep. To view my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" e-Guide, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep

4. Avoid toxins of all kinds, especially non-native electromagnetic fields (nnEMFs) & man-made blue light coming-off of all our electronic screens.

Learn about the harms of artificial blue light by visiting:

https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101 or https://Linktr.ee/BlueLightForDummies

&

https://Vivarays.com/howtodieofnothing

To become a VivaRays affiliate on my T.E.A.M, fill-out

https://tinyurl.com/PromoteVivaRays

Learn about the harms of EMFs @ any of

https://tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies

https://bit.ly/EMFforDummies

View my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing” at any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup

5. Detox the body of environmental toxins such as plasticizers, heavy metals, pesticides, etc. Learn how to sweat more & dislodge more toxins stored in fatty tissue by having far-infrared light penetrate up to 6 inches into your body w/

https://Bio-mats.com/danny

OR

https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng


View 40 health & financial benefits by becoming a customer &/or distributor on my global TEAM at:

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveincomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

6. eat ONLY during daylight hours


7. exercise more to become more insulin-sensitive

To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

Keywords
diabetesdr jack kruseways to prevent diabetestype two diabetescauses of diabetes
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