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January 5th Warning of 5G technology in connection to airlines
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72 views • January 03, 2022
verizon and at+t are activating the 5g towers as announced last year. The FAA is pushing back cause it interferes with their planes altitide meters specifically. This could also interfere with certain people getting a "certain" potion polked into the skin. This 5g is supposed to react with the Graph... and also having the cell phones transmitting it to themselves or others. Take a listen and Hope anyone hearing this will "wake up". Enjoy
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