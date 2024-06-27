BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Major Russ Cooper—The West Is Wasting Billions on Ukraine’s Hopeless War
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
99 views • 10 months ago

June 27, 2024: My guest this week is Major (Ret.) Russ Cooper, a CAF fighter-pilot veteran of the Iraq/Kuwait War and a retired commercial pilot. Russ is the Founder and President of Canadian Citizens for Charter Rights and freedoms (C3RF) who joins us to talk about Putin’s peace proposal and to raise questions about why Canada continues to pour money into a war that has cost the lives of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians and has no foreseeable victory for Ukraine.

Learn more about Major Cooper and his work defending our rights and freedoms at: https://www.canadiancitizens.org

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada


CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824


Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate


GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
russiachinawarusa911putinpeaceukraineiraqnatokoreachp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorkuwaitpilotcasualtiesmajor russ cooperc3rfcafchpcanadachp talksaircanadaruss cooper
