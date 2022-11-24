Happy Thanksgiving from Copper Horse Farm

Preparing the ground for a late season sowing of our ancient Ceverna wheat. A team of 6 horses pulls the harrow across 2 acres, preparing the soil bed on my neighbors organic farm. Ceverna seed will be drilled on Friday!
