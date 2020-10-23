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More Vaccine Deaths, Interview with Annamie Paul, and #EndSARS | A Better Tomorrow
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27 views • October 23, 2020
Five new deaths were reported on Wednesday alone in Singapore, but authorities have no plans to suspend the vaccination programme. 'The deaths had no direct relations with the vaccination,' says the director of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. It doesn’t help that a volunteer in Brazil's trial of AstraZeneca's experimental coronavirus vaccine has died, but organizers said there was no reason to stop the trial.
Dave and Simone sit down with the Green Party’s First Caribbean leader Annamie Paul, and we have some questions for her.
We talk surveillance, and provide updates on what is happening in Nigeria. There were some announcements, and we want to share them here with you.
Join us as we explore our world on A Better Tomorrow
Dave and Simone sit down with the Green Party’s First Caribbean leader Annamie Paul, and we have some questions for her.
We talk surveillance, and provide updates on what is happening in Nigeria. There were some announcements, and we want to share them here with you.
Join us as we explore our world on A Better Tomorrow
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