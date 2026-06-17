Cyclical Contractive Economic Model (page 102)

The economic policy consists in monetary policy and fiscal policy that are controlled by central banks [interest rates (i%) and money supply (Ms)] and governments [taxes (tx) and public expenses (E)]. There are two kinds of monetary policy: tightening (contractive) and loosing (expansive). Contractive policy is to reduce Ms y E while increasing i% and tx (the number of taxes and the percentage of each tax). Expansive is the contrary.

If central banks increase i%, that affects the economy. In a normal economic cycle, an economic recovery needs an expansive economic policy (Keynes model), which in a distorted economy creates artificial growth and an expensive debt. If central banks abuse on loosing or tightening monetary policy they create as a consequence both scenarios: financial bubbles or economic collapses. The dual mandate of a central bank is to keep full employment and low inflation rate. But the problem is that central bank policy doesn’t work to solve those core economic problems, because banks shift from ultra-losing to ultra-tightening monetary policy, producing economic shocks, massive layoffs and defaults especially in small business. CPI numbers are underreported since the 80´s; they do not reflect the real cost of life, and that creates PPP (Power Purchase Parity) distortions and classical hyperinflations worldwide (Venezuela, Zimbabwe). There are two measures of inflation that are key to understand the structural inflation: minimum wage inflation and debt inflation (credit inflation).

Global markets are in a long term financial bubble. That affects the real economy, promotes bank runnings, and creates the necessity of Bail-Outs/Bail-Ins to the TBTF (To-Big-To-Fail) banks in every financial crisis since the LTCM failure. When conventional monetary policy doesn’t work, central banks started to implement unconventional monetary policy (ZIRP and NIRP) and a haywire balance sheet management, creating at the end asymmetrical debt spirals and massive economic distortions (extreme wage gaps and asymmetrical decrease of the quality of life). That also drives to a decrease in financial conditions in the national economies, and generates economic distortions, e.g. extreme labor force exploitation (Foxconn) in the case of China and a huge gap in the MIBO (Margen de Intermediación Bancaria Oculto) in the case of Colombia.