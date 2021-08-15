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Running Your Gun Safely
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61 views • August 15, 2021
We all love the exciting stuff, running and gunning, shoot houses and the like, however knowing how to safely operate your firearms safely is vital.
We'll do all that fun stuff here in a minute but first... take your finger off that trigger and subscribe to my channel and click "Like" to like this video, if you did! You doing that helps me grow my channel ( more below )...
My brand new Patreon group is all about Guns, Prepping, Situational Awareness, Self Defense and lot's more... And more good news.. it's only $3 a month! Come see me...
Join our group Patreon:
https://Patreon.com/pauldarby
See me on We Must Stand News Channel:
http://WeMustStandUp.com
See my Self Defense School:
http://YourFamilyCanBeSafe.com
Follow me on Gettr:
How to be Safe in an Unsafe World
https://Gettr.com @pauldarby
We'll do all that fun stuff here in a minute but first... take your finger off that trigger and subscribe to my channel and click "Like" to like this video, if you did! You doing that helps me grow my channel ( more below )...
My brand new Patreon group is all about Guns, Prepping, Situational Awareness, Self Defense and lot's more... And more good news.. it's only $3 a month! Come see me...
Join our group Patreon:
https://Patreon.com/pauldarby
See me on We Must Stand News Channel:
http://WeMustStandUp.com
See my Self Defense School:
http://YourFamilyCanBeSafe.com
Follow me on Gettr:
How to be Safe in an Unsafe World
https://Gettr.com @pauldarby
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