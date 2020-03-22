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'Coronavirus Rhapsody' by Adrian Grimes [22.03.2020]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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0 view • May 30, 2021
Note: I posted and shared this music video for about 1 year ago, probably on my old YT channel who was deleted by the Satanist. We all have to laugh once in a while at this Satanic things going on, that also increase one's immune system :)

Adrian Grimes: I've had a few comments suggesting that this is "insensitive". I want to emphasize that I know where these people are coming from. My wife works in healthcare and I have two young kids; I know very well how this virus could impact my family. Every day that my wife goes to work, I hope it is another "bonus" day we get together before the wave hits and I don't have to quarantine her and stop our children from hugging her. However, I hope that even in those circumstances, should they occur, I will still be able to maintain a sense of humor, and a lot of comments from people already affected by coronavirus have told me how much they appreciate this. I thank you for your understanding in these unprecedented times.

5,655,633 views • Mar 22, 2020
Adrian Grimes
11.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/8KPbJ0-DxTc

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE IF YOU LIKE IT - MORE TO COME!
Now available on Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/album/5FfDlV...)
and iTunes (https://music.apple.com/us/album/coro...)
The vocal video mix of the intro is here - https://youtu.be/RWHxBW0qNM8
(Also check out the follow-up video for Essential Workers "YOU are the Champions" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dz7UB..., Smells Like Disinfectant for those who like their parodies LOUD - https://youtu.be/At1vYVSn2bI, and my first cartoon - a parody of Disney's Frozen 2 theme song "Into The Unknown" - https://youtu.be/jE4CPPIGLtM)

Lyrics by Dana Jay Bein
Vocals by Adrian Grimes (https://www.facebook.com/Adrian.Grimes0) (@AdrianG62109270)
Music by Queen (obviously)
Some humor to see us through the COVID-19 crisis.
SOCIAL DISTANCING - LET'S FLATTEN THE CURVE!

Best wishes, Adrian
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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