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'Coronavirus Rhapsody' by Adrian Grimes [22.03.2020]
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0 view • May 30, 2021
Note: I posted and shared this music video for about 1 year ago, probably on my old YT channel who was deleted by the Satanist. We all have to laugh once in a while at this Satanic things going on, that also increase one's immune system :)
Adrian Grimes: I've had a few comments suggesting that this is "insensitive". I want to emphasize that I know where these people are coming from. My wife works in healthcare and I have two young kids; I know very well how this virus could impact my family. Every day that my wife goes to work, I hope it is another "bonus" day we get together before the wave hits and I don't have to quarantine her and stop our children from hugging her. However, I hope that even in those circumstances, should they occur, I will still be able to maintain a sense of humor, and a lot of comments from people already affected by coronavirus have told me how much they appreciate this. I thank you for your understanding in these unprecedented times.
5,655,633 views • Mar 22, 2020
Adrian Grimes
11.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/8KPbJ0-DxTc
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE IF YOU LIKE IT - MORE TO COME!
Now available on Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/album/5FfDlV...)
and iTunes (https://music.apple.com/us/album/coro...)
The vocal video mix of the intro is here - https://youtu.be/RWHxBW0qNM8
(Also check out the follow-up video for Essential Workers "YOU are the Champions" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dz7UB..., Smells Like Disinfectant for those who like their parodies LOUD - https://youtu.be/At1vYVSn2bI, and my first cartoon - a parody of Disney's Frozen 2 theme song "Into The Unknown" - https://youtu.be/jE4CPPIGLtM)
Lyrics by Dana Jay Bein
Vocals by Adrian Grimes (https://www.facebook.com/Adrian.Grimes0) (@AdrianG62109270)
Music by Queen (obviously)
Some humor to see us through the COVID-19 crisis.
SOCIAL DISTANCING - LET'S FLATTEN THE CURVE!
Best wishes, Adrian
Adrian Grimes: I've had a few comments suggesting that this is "insensitive". I want to emphasize that I know where these people are coming from. My wife works in healthcare and I have two young kids; I know very well how this virus could impact my family. Every day that my wife goes to work, I hope it is another "bonus" day we get together before the wave hits and I don't have to quarantine her and stop our children from hugging her. However, I hope that even in those circumstances, should they occur, I will still be able to maintain a sense of humor, and a lot of comments from people already affected by coronavirus have told me how much they appreciate this. I thank you for your understanding in these unprecedented times.
5,655,633 views • Mar 22, 2020
Adrian Grimes
11.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/8KPbJ0-DxTc
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE IF YOU LIKE IT - MORE TO COME!
Now available on Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/album/5FfDlV...)
and iTunes (https://music.apple.com/us/album/coro...)
The vocal video mix of the intro is here - https://youtu.be/RWHxBW0qNM8
(Also check out the follow-up video for Essential Workers "YOU are the Champions" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dz7UB..., Smells Like Disinfectant for those who like their parodies LOUD - https://youtu.be/At1vYVSn2bI, and my first cartoon - a parody of Disney's Frozen 2 theme song "Into The Unknown" - https://youtu.be/jE4CPPIGLtM)
Lyrics by Dana Jay Bein
Vocals by Adrian Grimes (https://www.facebook.com/Adrian.Grimes0) (@AdrianG62109270)
Music by Queen (obviously)
Some humor to see us through the COVID-19 crisis.
SOCIAL DISTANCING - LET'S FLATTEN THE CURVE!
Best wishes, Adrian
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