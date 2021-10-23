X22 REPORT Ep. 2608b - Queen Protects The King, When Do You Attack? Stage Has Been Set, Down She Goes

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Queen Protects The King, When Do You Attack? Stage Has Been Set, Down She Goes
The patriots have now trapped the [DS]. There are not that many moves left and the [DS] is losing the game. When do you attack the Queen? The stage has been set. Trump is about to bring the entire corrupt system down around the [DS] and expose it all to the people. Big Tech, Fake News, corrupt politicians can no longer hide in the shadows. Nothing can stop this nothing.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.