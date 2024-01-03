Create New Account
The No.1 Menopause Doctor: They’re Lying To You About Menopause! Mary Claire Haver
What is happening
Dec 18, 2023

Menopause symptoms, perimenopausal symptoms, weight loss, exercise, hormone replacement therapy. If you enjoyed this, you will LOVE this conversation with Dr Mindy Pelz:


00:00 Intro

02:56 Your mission

07:05 The Crazy Effects Of Menopause On Women's Bodies & Their Mental Health

09:13 What Is Menopause & It's Symptoms?

15:00 Women With Menopause Are Being Let Down By Our Medical System & Society

19:03 Are You Skeptical About The Medical System?

20:39 The Health Consequences Of Menopause

27:00 How Can We Give Women The Support They Need?

31:54 What Is Inflammation?

35:01 The Importance Of Fiber In Our Diets

37:12 Fasting

41:38 Fuel Refocus

43:05 The Importance Of Building Muscle Mass

45:23 Does Hormone Therapy Cause Cancer?

52:33 The Side Effects Of Hormone Therapy

54:16 How To Help Women With Menopause

55:21 The Link Between Sex & Menopause

57:12 A Story About One Of Your Patients

59:45 Advice For Men

01:02:38 Do Men Experience Anything Similar?

01:06:58 Sleep Disruption

01:08:33 The Perfect Exercises During Menopause

01:09:58 Your Diet

01:13:17 Ads

01:15:30 A History In Your Family Of Why This Is So Important To You

01:18:43 Your New Book

01:22:19 The Last Guest's Question

