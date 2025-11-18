Lebanon: EVIL Israel drones strike targets Ain Al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in Sidon, southern Lebanon : (

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli drone strike targets Ain Al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in Sidon, southern Lebanon.
Israel is now claiming Hamas is operating inside Lebanon and has begun striking targets in Ain al-Hilweh, one of the region’s most densely packed Palestinian refugee camps.
The IDF says it hit a “Hamas training compound,” but this is a massive escalation if true because Ain al-Hilweh isn’t Hamas territory. It’s controlled by Fatah factions and local militias, and Lebanon’s security services treat any foreign militant presence as a direct threat to sovereignty.
If Israel is reframing southern Lebanon as a Hamas sanctuary, it’s pretext-building. It blurs the line between the Gaza war and the Lebanon front, and turns a refugee camp into a battlefield for a second war Israel has been hinting at for months.
Beirut has already warned that any Israeli expansion beyond Hezbollah into Palestinian camps is a red line.
If the IDF is now officially declaring “Hamas in Lebanon,” then we are moving into extremely dangerous territory, the kind that turns a border conflict into a regional war.