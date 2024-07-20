BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

💥The Moment the Occupation Bombed the Town of Shehabiya, south of Lebanon.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1260 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
74 views • 9 months ago

💥The moment the occupation bombed the town of Shehabiya, south of Lebanon.

I keep adding more info on each video. I'll add more to this one. Please refer to the several other videos I posted for more info, until I get more here:

Added from last video here:

Hebrew sources: The missile that was launched to intercept the target over Eilat was a "Haetz 3 also known as Arrow-3" missile. The cost of one missile is about three million dollars.

ℹ️The Arrow 3, also known as Hetz 3, is a hypersonic anti-ballistic missile designed to intercept and destroy ballistic missiles outside of Earth's atmosphere.

Adding:  Many Yemeni people are protesting 

After the IOF bombed Hodeidah, leaving about 90 Yemenis wounded so far, a large protest has broken out in the Yemeni capital of Sana'a in support of Palestine. 

"Death, death to America! Death, death to 'israel'! Open the borders for us! O our beloved leader, bomb and destroy 'Tel Aviv'!"

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy