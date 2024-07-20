© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥The moment the occupation bombed the town of Shehabiya, south of Lebanon.
I keep adding more info on each video. I'll add more to this one. Please refer to the several other videos I posted for more info, until I get more here:
Added from last video here:
Hebrew sources: The missile that was launched to intercept the target over Eilat was a "Haetz 3 also known as Arrow-3" missile. The cost of one missile is about three million dollars.
ℹ️The Arrow 3, also known as Hetz 3, is a hypersonic anti-ballistic missile designed to intercept and destroy ballistic missiles outside of Earth's atmosphere.
Adding: Many Yemeni people are protesting
After the IOF bombed Hodeidah, leaving about 90 Yemenis wounded so far, a large protest has broken out in the Yemeni capital of Sana'a in support of Palestine.
"Death, death to America! Death, death to 'israel'! Open the borders for us! O our beloved leader, bomb and destroy 'Tel Aviv'!"