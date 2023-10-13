Create New Account
Clashes have begun on the Israeli-Jordanian Border
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago

Clashes have begun on the Israeli-Jordanian border: participants in a mass march in support of Hamas with slogans “death to Israel” are trying to break through the border

russiaisraelpalestineukrainejordanrussianukrainiansmo

