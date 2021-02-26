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Prolife Reply to 'A Fetus is Not a Person" Life Begins At Conception (mirrored)
The Last Endtime Church
The Last Endtime Church
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31 views • February 26, 2021
this is a mirrored video from Live Action's Youtube account, titled
The Pro-Life Reply to: "A Fetus is NOT a Person" Here's the link below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sCN8M_PG-x8
They are one of the most successful Pro Life groups in reaching the masses of people worldwide using social media as one of their main tools.

Description:
“A fetus is not a person; it’s a clump of cells.” You’ve heard abortion advocates make this argument before. But what happens when we deny a group of people their personhood? The Holocaust, enslavement of African Americans, and the oppression of women, to name a few atrocities.

Dr. Christopher Kaczor, Professor of Philosophy and author of the book, “The Ethics of Abortion: Women’s Rights, Human Life, and the Question of Justice,” digs into the moral and literal meaning of personhood and details exactly why it applies to preborn children.

****
YAHS Amightywind Ministry is where YAH HIMSELF SPEAKS about abortion and the devastating consequences of it.
Please visit
https://www.amightywind.com/en/abortion.html
and
https://www.amightywind.com/en/abortionteaching.html

YAHS Prophecies and Teachings against abortion
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion1.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion2.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion3.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion4.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion5.html

link to main website of YAHS OWN Amightywind Ministry
https://www.amightywind.com
Keywords
life at conceptionabortion is murder and genocidepro life and humanity
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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