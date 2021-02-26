Prolife Reply to 'A Fetus is Not a Person" Life Begins At Conception (mirrored)

this is a mirrored video from Live Action's Youtube account, titledThe Pro-Life Reply to: "A Fetus is NOT a Person" Here's the link belowThey are one of the most successful Pro Life groups in reaching the masses of people worldwide using social media as one of their main tools.Description:“A fetus is not a person; it’s a clump of cells.” You’ve heard abortion advocates make this argument before. But what happens when we deny a group of people their personhood? The Holocaust, enslavement of African Americans, and the oppression of women, to name a few atrocities.Dr. Christopher Kaczor, Professor of Philosophy and author of the book, “The Ethics of Abortion: Women’s Rights, Human Life, and the Question of Justice,” digs into the moral and literal meaning of personhood and details exactly why it applies to preborn children.****YAHS Amightywind Ministry is where YAH HIMSELF SPEAKS about abortion and the devastating consequences of it.Please visitandYAHS Prophecies and Teachings against abortionlink to main website of YAHS OWN Amightywind Ministry