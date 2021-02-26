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Prolife Reply to 'A Fetus is Not a Person" Life Begins At Conception (mirrored)
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31 views • February 26, 2021
this is a mirrored video from Live Action's Youtube account, titled
The Pro-Life Reply to: "A Fetus is NOT a Person" Here's the link below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sCN8M_PG-x8
They are one of the most successful Pro Life groups in reaching the masses of people worldwide using social media as one of their main tools.
Description:
“A fetus is not a person; it’s a clump of cells.” You’ve heard abortion advocates make this argument before. But what happens when we deny a group of people their personhood? The Holocaust, enslavement of African Americans, and the oppression of women, to name a few atrocities.
Dr. Christopher Kaczor, Professor of Philosophy and author of the book, “The Ethics of Abortion: Women’s Rights, Human Life, and the Question of Justice,” digs into the moral and literal meaning of personhood and details exactly why it applies to preborn children.
****
YAHS Amightywind Ministry is where YAH HIMSELF SPEAKS about abortion and the devastating consequences of it.
Please visit
https://www.amightywind.com/en/abortion.html
and
https://www.amightywind.com/en/abortionteaching.html
YAHS Prophecies and Teachings against abortion
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion1.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion2.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion3.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion4.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion5.html
link to main website of YAHS OWN Amightywind Ministry
https://www.amightywind.com
The Pro-Life Reply to: "A Fetus is NOT a Person" Here's the link below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sCN8M_PG-x8
They are one of the most successful Pro Life groups in reaching the masses of people worldwide using social media as one of their main tools.
Description:
“A fetus is not a person; it’s a clump of cells.” You’ve heard abortion advocates make this argument before. But what happens when we deny a group of people their personhood? The Holocaust, enslavement of African Americans, and the oppression of women, to name a few atrocities.
Dr. Christopher Kaczor, Professor of Philosophy and author of the book, “The Ethics of Abortion: Women’s Rights, Human Life, and the Question of Justice,” digs into the moral and literal meaning of personhood and details exactly why it applies to preborn children.
****
YAHS Amightywind Ministry is where YAH HIMSELF SPEAKS about abortion and the devastating consequences of it.
Please visit
https://www.amightywind.com/en/abortion.html
and
https://www.amightywind.com/en/abortionteaching.html
YAHS Prophecies and Teachings against abortion
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion1.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion2.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion3.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion4.html
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/abortion5.html
link to main website of YAHS OWN Amightywind Ministry
https://www.amightywind.com
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