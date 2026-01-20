RT News - January 20 2026 9AM GMT

January 20, 2026

rt.com





The US president doubles down on threats to slap new tariffs on countries opposing his desire to take-over Greenland - saying Europe must get in line, amidst a supposed Russian and Chinese threat. We talk to people on the world's largest island about where they see trouble coming from. The EU is reckoning with its decision to abandon cheap Russian gas as a growing dependence on American LNG pushes the bloc - many say - into a corner of its own making. The Bulgarian President resigns, accusing parliament of rushing through a transition to the Euro currency despite weeks of sweeping protests. Nationwide demands for a referendum were left unanswered.





