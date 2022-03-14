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Slava Ukhany! - Pelosi!
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41 views • March 14, 2022
Telegram - Inessa S. | ”She spent all of 50 minutes talking to somebody called President Kerensky?
Updated: An astute viewer has pointed out - perhaps it's a Freudian slip that shows the elites actually do know their history.
Kerensky, for most, is a footnote in history but he helped give the West its greatest ever victory over Russia in the putsch of 1917, that turned Russia into a colony.
A situation they are desperately trying to maintain.”
Updated: An astute viewer has pointed out - perhaps it's a Freudian slip that shows the elites actually do know their history.
Kerensky, for most, is a footnote in history but he helped give the West its greatest ever victory over Russia in the putsch of 1917, that turned Russia into a colony.
A situation they are desperately trying to maintain.”
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