© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Le Théâtre Trump-Pence - Radio-Quebec
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
295 views • January 13, 2021
Mike Pence est un vrai patriote - Radio-Quebec
12 janvier 2020 : https://rumble.com/vcq2dt-le-thtre-trump-pence.html
RadioQuebec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
https://vk.com/id544172849
https://gab.com/radioquebec
Post d'Alexis sur gab : https://gab.com/radioquebec/posts/105541255943531997
Après Steve Bannon, Jeff Sessions et compagnie c'était au tour de Mike Pence de jouer dans la pièce de théâtre de la chicane avec Trump. Comme je l'ai expliqué, la chicane n'a pas durée longtemps. LoL. https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/01/11/mike-pence-and-donald-trump-patch-up-relationship-in-white-house-meeting/
Mike Pence and Donald Trump Patch Up Relationship in White House Meeting
Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump met Monday to discuss the Capitol Hill riots and agreed on a few key issues.
12 janvier 2020 : https://rumble.com/vcq2dt-le-thtre-trump-pence.html
RadioQuebec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
https://vk.com/id544172849
https://gab.com/radioquebec
Post d'Alexis sur gab : https://gab.com/radioquebec/posts/105541255943531997
Après Steve Bannon, Jeff Sessions et compagnie c'était au tour de Mike Pence de jouer dans la pièce de théâtre de la chicane avec Trump. Comme je l'ai expliqué, la chicane n'a pas durée longtemps. LoL. https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/01/11/mike-pence-and-donald-trump-patch-up-relationship-in-white-house-meeting/
Mike Pence and Donald Trump Patch Up Relationship in White House Meeting
Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump met Monday to discuss the Capitol Hill riots and agreed on a few key issues.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.