BASED MAUI MAN ASSAULTS THE CAMERA WITH A CLIP FULL OF TRUTH, MITH CHRONICLER REACTS.

Yes, I used the word based. I think it’s hilarious when that offends people. Get off your high horse, I love you.
Looks like I’m weeding out the weak kneed wilting lilies! I love it. Cutting the fat. When these weak links unsubscribe we all grow stronger and benefit as a group. I appreciate you weak links for taking the initiative to strengthen our group. I’ve culled ten of you in one day! Now that’s progress! ❤️ 💪
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Shared from and subscribe to:
MithChronicler
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/
