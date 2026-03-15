Day 12 of Epic Fury – The Global Fallout Reaches Asia's Shores

John Michael Chambers delivers an on-the-ground briefing from Thailand as the shockwaves of Operation Epic Fury ripple across the Asian continent.





Day 12. The effects are no longer theoretical. They are real, measurable, and escalating.





Vietnam and Thailand urge citizens to work from home as fuel grows scarce.





Bangladesh introduces gasoline rationing per vehicle.





Thailand has less than two months of oil reserves—now negotiating purchases from Africa and the United States.





Stranded travelers receive visa extensions; some receive cash assistance.





A Thai vessel, non-military, was bombed by Iran. Survivors are being rescued. The Thai government demands an apology.





Palestinian and Israeli factions clash in Pattaya, a popular tourist destination.





Gasoline prices across Asia are skyrocketing. Retailers cannot find alternative supply.





Aviation under pressure: thousands of flights canceled, airlines refueling mid-route, emergency fuel stops becoming routine. British Airways parent company down 6%. EasyJet down 4%.





U.S. airlines, having discontinued fuel hedging, now pay $120 per barrel. Growth plans are being reconsidered.





Saudi Arabia's largest refinery—922,000 barrels per day—offline after drone attack.





Qatar's largest LNG plant affected.





The Strait of Hormuz: risk of complete closure now on the table. JPMorgan warns 4.7 million barrels per day could vanish if passage remains blocked.





The G7 meets in emergency session to discuss releasing strategic oil reserves.





France prepares a military mission to secure shipping routes.





Countries ration fuel. Airlines cancel flights. Governments urge citizens to stay home.





This is only day 12.





The operation must continue. The dismantling of the deep state's proxy regimes cannot be halted by temporary discomfort. But prepare accordingly. The preparedness module at Wealth Coach University exists for moments like this.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.