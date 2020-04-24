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Gods Calendar part 5
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27 views • April 24, 2020
What is the Calendar of God that is to be kept as he created it at creation?Understanding the Calendar of Yahweh, is a 10 part teaching series that explores how to keep God's calendar with an emphasis on the Holy Feast days of God.
Part 5: Equinox, The Beginning of months,the calendar system,
Part 5: Equinox, The Beginning of months,the calendar system,
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