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PeoplesGalacticFleet_#3 of 3.Sunset June 3,2022
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130 views • June 03, 2022
#3 of 3 videos showcasing the sunset and skyships in Australia June 3,2022. These Sky Ships are amazing, zoom in and study their shapes and appreciate their size as they sit on the horizon. Remember these are the ships of the Peoples Galactic Fleet. The people within them may or may not look like humans - who knows really - however they are of benevolent, peaceful intent and are here to assist the people of Terra Earth as we move through the Change of the Ages. Be Peaceful.
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