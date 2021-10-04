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Newborns Are Now Being Vaccine Injured and the Majority of COVID Hospitalized Are Fully Vaxxed
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303 views • October 04, 2021
It is time to pay attention to rwo things. The amount of babies who are now being born who are vaccine injured and or stillborn and we must pay attention to the amount of people who are fully vaccinated, but are still coming down with COVID and are being hospitalized and are either pulling through or are dying from the phantom cold.
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