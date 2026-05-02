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Why Prioritizing & Getting Consistently Great Sleep Will Make The Biggest Impact on Your Physical & Mental Health
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
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Original title: Why Prioritizing & Getting Consistently Great Sleep Will Make The Biggest Impact on Your Physical & Mental Health

Video going over why sleep is the most important thing we do every day & how getting consistently high quality & quantity of it will have the biggest impact on your physical &, especially, mental health.

To be able to Have TOTAL Time, $, & Location FREEdom so You Can Live Where U Think Will Give You the Best Sleep by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

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https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

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c: 305.297.9360

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To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code

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For bulk purchases, contact their VP of Marketing, Naturopathic Doctor, Dr. Jason Barattiero

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To view my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" e-Guide, visit any of

https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep



Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse, by visiting any of

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Learn all about the harms of man-made electromagnetic fields at any of


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https://bit.ly/EMFforDummies


Learn about the harms of artificial blue light by visiting:


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Learn about earthing at any of


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https://tinyurl.com/EarthingForDummies




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1. https://Bio-mats.com/danny


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2. To read a blog about how natural hypochlorous acid can help in reducing pesticides on your food, visit:


https://tryhypo.com/blogs/blog/how-to-use-mother-nature-to-reduce-toxic-pesticides-on-your-food/?ref=howtodieofnothing


View COVID-19 test results, their pool flyer, & MORE at:


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View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer & Affiliate at any of the below:


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tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry




3. To learn how to be your own utility co. & how to earn an extra $7,000 & possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a 1HOG "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" MISC-1099 Sales & Marketing partner, watch


https://Brighteon.com/channels/onehouseoffthegrid


To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored, fill-out:


https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation


or print-out & mail in


https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey




To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an energy conservation/efficiency expert, visit any of the below:


https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid


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For our business opportunity overview video, watch


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& visit


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https://tinyurl.com/DisruptTheEnergyIndustry

Keywords
dr jack krusespertibest vitamin d lampinsomnia helpbest sleep tipswhy we sleepsleep smarter
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