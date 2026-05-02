Original title: Why Prioritizing & Getting Consistently Great Sleep Will Make The Biggest Impact on Your Physical & Mental Health

Video going over why sleep is the most important thing we do every day & how getting consistently high quality & quantity of it will have the biggest impact on your physical &, especially, mental health.

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& leave a VM @

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To view my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" e-Guide, visit any of

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https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep









Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse, by visiting any of

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Learn all about the harms of man-made electromagnetic fields at any of





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Learn about the harms of artificial blue light by visiting:





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Learn about earthing at any of





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