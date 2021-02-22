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Vaseline and cotton wool fire making kit
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162 views • February 22, 2021
So in my bug-out bag, I carry a Vaseline and cottonwool fire-making kit perfect for damp conditions, and when your wood is wet and kindling is wet and you need to get a fire going to make the brew on.
#bugoutbag#survival#byfiremakingkit
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The Watching Observer 76
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#bugoutbag#survival#byfiremakingkit
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THE BRIT MRE
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The Watching Observer 76
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