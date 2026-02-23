Link between Mexican cartels & the conflict in Ukraine - Christopher Helai with Sarah at DD Geopolitics, clip

We briefly discussed the link between Mexican cartels and the conflict in Ukraine during last night's stream at DD Geopolitics.

Adding:

Across Jalisco, at least 20 branches of the state-owned Banco del Bienestar were set on fire.

Banco del Bienestar handles payments to pensioners, people with disabilities, students, and other recipients of state support. Targeting it was a deliberate attempt to trigger queues, fear, and panic, creating the impression that the state could not protect basic infrastructure.

The cartel was also stretching government resources. A burning bank branch required police, firefighters, municipal services, security, insurance, cash logistics, and IT response.

In effect, the cartel was trying to overwhelm the state with multiple parallel incidents.

Adding:

Juan Carlos, stepson of El Mencho, could realistically become his successor. He links the two pillars of CJNG: the Oseguera clan through his stepfather and the Valencia family, Los Cuinis, the cartel’s financial backbone, to which he belongs by blood.

This alliance of Mencho’s firepower and Valencia’s money built CJNG into what it is today. Known as “El 03,” he embodies that merger and commands Grupo Élite, the cartel’s most capable and brutal unit, effectively its praetorian guard.

The problem is that El 03 represents cartel “golden youth.” He is aggressive, media-driven, and prone to excess violence, reportedly tied to the attack on Mexico City police chief Omar García Harfuch and kidnappings of officers in Guanajuato.

Veteran capos who control territory may resist taking orders from a young, impulsive figure whose authority rests on his name and a loyal strike force rather than long-standing alliances.

Via: @rybar_latam



