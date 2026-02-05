Epstein files tease underground mystery

Yet another nugget found in the latest Epstein files dump is a video featuring two men investigating underground communications.

While it is to tell where the underground site was, one of the men wears a shirt with “NY City DEP” printed on it – likely standing for the New York City Department of Environmental Protection.

Is the footage from a New York City underground site — or are there still tunnels on Epstein’s Little St James island that nobody is talking about?

Adding: 🔥 Epstein files: The latest dark revelations

The latest batch of files on Jeffrey Epstein continues to shock with bizarre and chilling findings, from secret networks and cryptic code words to disturbing accounts of torture and surveillance.

🔴 Trump’s name vanishes again: The US Department of Justice scrubbed President Donald Trump’s name from the Epstein files for the second day in a row — from 1,712 mentions to 1,478.

🔴 Netanyahu’s name, photo erased: Epstein’s emails note a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but the photo is completely redacted.

🔴 Torture with a magnifying glass: A disturbing video shows Epstein burning a young girl using sunlight through a magnifying glass, with Facebook refusing to remove it.

🔴 Epstein vocabulary: Food terms like "pizza" and "hot dog" resurface in Epstein's emails, echoing child predator code words from the 'Pizzagate' scandal.

🔴 Chilling child inventory: (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/63968) Epstein’s network kept a ‘children count’ list, cataloging potential victims by age, including a plan to distribute laptops to them.

🔴 Sci-Fi meets Epstein’s dark world: Quantum internet, clones and ‘Looking Glass’ technology all appear in Epstein’s files—blurring the lines between reality and bizarre conspiracy.

🔴 New document drops and leaked emails keep stirring questions about who knew what, and who’s quietly cleaning up the paper trail regarding Jeffrey Epstein.

🔴 Fresh document reviews and leaked emails are raising questions about record handling, elite influence, and geopolitical connections.

🔴 The Great Name Disappearing Act: Search results for high-profile names in the US Justice Department’s Epstein database have dropped. Officials cite victim-protection redactions; researchers are archiving files.

🔴 How Iran became the villain of the script: A leaked email shows Epstein sharing a WSJ piece critics say painted Iran as “obstructive” rather than negotiating.

🔴 Ukraine & Davos links: Messages show Epstein was invited by oligarch Viktor Pinchuk to a Davos-related event while tracking Ukraine’s 2019 political shake-up.

🔴 NATO unofficial coach: Emails suggest a senior European official asked Epstein for advice on a potential NATO deputy secretary general role. The exchanges also reference White House visits and analysis of Ukrainian elections, portraying Epstein as an informal adviser within elite circles.

🔴 Private mockery, public money: Epstein and Barak Obama backed ventures tied to Palantir Technologies’s surveillance reach.

🔴 From client to accessory in murder: Leaked communications suggest Prince Andrew didn’t just abuse victims — he may have been complicit in a murder.

🔴 Murder cover-up at Zorro Ranch: A post-2019 email claims buried victims near Epstein’s New Mexico ranch.

🔴 Pedo island hardware: Emails allege tunnels and a sea-facing trapdoor at Little St. James—thriller vibes, zero chill.