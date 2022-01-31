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CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU LIES ABOUT RACIST, VIOLENT TRUCKER CONVOY IN OTTAWA - JAN 31, 2022
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41 views • January 31, 2022
This is an edited version of Trudeau's LIES about the Truckers.
It has the French language portions removed, (you're welcome), and the Q&A following also deleted. In the Q&A Trudeau said he would NOT be meeting with the Truckers, because they are violent and racist. !
The thumbnail for the video is chosen to highlight just where Trudeau is coming from.
These excerpts are taken from the Canadian public affairs channel.
"cpac - 85.6K subscribers
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau comments as a protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates continues in Ottawa. The downtown area in the nation's capital has been gridlocked since the protest began January 28 on Parliament Hill. The prime minister is speaking from self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Two of his children have also tested positive."
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It has the French language portions removed, (you're welcome), and the Q&A following also deleted. In the Q&A Trudeau said he would NOT be meeting with the Truckers, because they are violent and racist. !
The thumbnail for the video is chosen to highlight just where Trudeau is coming from.
These excerpts are taken from the Canadian public affairs channel.
"cpac - 85.6K subscribers
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau comments as a protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates continues in Ottawa. The downtown area in the nation's capital has been gridlocked since the protest began January 28 on Parliament Hill. The prime minister is speaking from self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Two of his children have also tested positive."
Thoughts?
Thank you for sharing this Bulls Eye from Straight Shooting News.
+++
See the FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join us live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana. Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
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