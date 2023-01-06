Scott Ritter: Russia is on the right side of history

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970

The Community Church of Boston

Premiered 1/6/2023

From Scott Ritter's talk at CCB. Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/0IvmmoGsdGA Former UN weapons inspector and US Marine intelligence officer Scott Ritter speaks at the Community Church of Boston, about the conflict in Ukraine, US-Russia relations, and his most recent book Disarmament in the Time of Perestroika: Arms Control and the End of the Soviet Union. Scott also wrote SCORPION KING: America’s Suicidal Embrace of Nuclear Weapons from FDR to Trump. Having served in the Soviet Union, Scott offers an alternative perspective to the war in Ukraine when compared to the mainstream, corporate media. Before the 2003 Iraq War, Scott gained prominence as a weapons inspector for correctly stating that Iraq did not have weapons of mass destruction. Scott Ritter’s most recent book, Disarmament in the Time of Perestroika: Arms Control and the End of the Soviet Union, “is the definitive history of the implementation of the INF Treaty signed by Mikhail Gorbachev and Ronald Reagan in all its complexities.” The negotiations of the INF Treaty offer a blueprint for how world powers can peacefully negotiate complex situations.