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EntertheStars: Ouchi Dog in the Box Research Bombshell in 'I Pet Goat 2' [25.10.2021]
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81 views • October 25, 2021
Note: Do you like animals and Dogs?
25.10.2021 #ArrestFauci
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/fauci-dog-tests-congress-letter-b1944407.html
https://news.yahoo.com/fauci-disputes-nih-funded-research-052800021.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10126851/Calls-grow-oust-Fauci-NIH-funding-cruel-experiments-beagles.html
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=fauci+pressed+over+U.S.+funding+of+cruel&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=fauci+pressed+over+U.S.+funding+of+cruel&;t=h_&iax=images&ia=images
1,340 views Oct 25, 2021
EntertheStars - 101K subscribers
https://youtu.be/sCA_6nht_7o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
25.10.2021 #ArrestFauci
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/fauci-dog-tests-congress-letter-b1944407.html
https://news.yahoo.com/fauci-disputes-nih-funded-research-052800021.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10126851/Calls-grow-oust-Fauci-NIH-funding-cruel-experiments-beagles.html
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=fauci+pressed+over+U.S.+funding+of+cruel&;t=h_&ia=web
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=fauci+pressed+over+U.S.+funding+of+cruel&;t=h_&iax=images&ia=images
1,340 views Oct 25, 2021
EntertheStars - 101K subscribers
https://youtu.be/sCA_6nht_7o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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