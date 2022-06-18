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RT.
Something has gone wrong with Ukraine’s playbook it seems, as Kiev appears to be sending mixed messages about its military targets. The country’s top general said a bridge linking the Russian mainland to Crimea could be targeted – contradicting Zelensky’s claims that Kiev is not going to attack Russian territory.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v18n8mn-ukrainian-officials-send-conflicting-signals-about-attacking-russia.html