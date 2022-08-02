Where’s the Morality? | Unrestricted Truths

Does anyone have a moral compass or ethics?

In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, James Grundvig discusses newfound data and facts regarding masks, the jab, and social distancing, in addition to Deborah Birx’s recent remarks about COVID-19 measures.

See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight go to:

https://bit.ly/3vyIdFQ

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