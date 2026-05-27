AA_215_William_Federer_Decoding_History

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William J. Federer joins us today to decode history. We will delve into the historical perspective on the current events that we face today as a country and the methods of psychological manipulation used against us for decades.
#WilliamFederer #History #Trump #MemorialDay #Psychology #NWO #Propagandah #PsyOp #AnomicAge #JohnAge
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